EUR/USD recovered its losses after dropping toward 1.1800. Nonfarm Payrolls in US rose more than expected in June. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly gains around 92.50. The EUR/USD pair fell to its lowest level since early April at 1.1808 in the early American session on Friday but managed to stage a rebound. After turning positive on the day above 1.1850, however, the pair lost its momentum and was last seen posting small daily losses at 1.1844.