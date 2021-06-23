A first: Central Oregon fire crews get assist from 2 visiting task forces amid high fire danger

(Update: Adding video, comments)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The hot, stormy weather, lightning and red flag warnings over the last couple of days have put Central Oregon at high wildfire danger -- and for the first time, has brought other Oregon fire crews to the area ahead of potential blazes, not after they spark.

The Office of the State Marshal this week deployed two task forces to help Central Oregon fire crews immediately respond, if wildfires start.

“We know the conditions across the state are dry, and with thunderstorms in the forecast, even the smallest spark could trigger a wildfire, that is why we are prepositioning these resources,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in the announcement. “We can’t control the weather, but we can plan for what we can control, and that is strategically placing resources ahead of this weather event.”



Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Chief Roger Johnson said, "We have a fire burning in Warm Springs, there was a fire in Klamath County plus the predicted weather forecast for the region is probably the most significant driver. And for the first time ever, the Office of State Fire Marshal has funds available to pre-position resources."



The two task forces from Marion and Washington counties brought eight engines, two water tenders

and 27 firefighters.



"The risk is ahead of schedule this year in Central Oregon, and with the lighting coming through our region, those two factors really work together to make this a wise decision," Johnson said.

The dry conditions, several nights of thunderstorms and an expected heat wave over 100 degrees have raised concern . On Monday night alone, more than a dozen fires were reported throughout Central Oregon due to the current weather conditions, thankfully all caught small.



The task force crews arrived Tuesday and are staying in Redmond until Friday -- at least.



'If there's a need to extend them beyond that, then there's a possibility that they will, but the initial deployment is for 72 hours," Johnson said.



Johnson wants Central Oregonians to know how severe the fire risk is at the moment.



"We just ask people remain cautious. Be watchful. If they see something and if they think there could be a fire, report it early," Johnson said.

As the state fire marshal's announcement late Monday said, "This is a proactive move for the region to be better prepared and bolster any initial fire attack. These firefighters are not being assigned to a specific incident but will be an added resource and increase the state’s readiness if there is a fire."

