Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix’s New Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Is Wild, Wacky and It Might Become Your Reality TV Obsession

By Samantha Benitz
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOcGs_0adGkMhO00
Netflix

Don’t judge a book by its cover? That’s the premise of Netflix’s wildly unique new dating show Sexy Beasts, in which singles transform into creatures with the help of top-notch prosthetics and see if they find a romantic connection.

A trailer dropped on Wednesday, June 23, giving a taste of what we can expect to see when the show premieres, including some seriously bizarre costumes. Each episode will introduce a new eligible bachelor or bachelorette looking to find the next love of their life based solely on personality. They will get to date three potential love matches, but there is a catch: because in the end, we’ll only get to see the chosen person unveiling their true appearance.

“Making Sexy Beasts for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process. With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat,” Simon Welton, creator and executive producer for Lion TV, told Variety. “I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like.”

During the dates, no questions are off limits as the hopeful singles try to find their match. “I wanna get married. I wanna have babies before I’m like 26. Do you have health insurance?” one woman dressed as a panda asked in the trailer as her date blankly stared.

Nick Catliff, Lion TV’s chief content officer, and Richard Bradley, Lion TV’s chief creative officer, said they were excited to make a new show “which is fun, frivolous and totally original which is just what we all need during these strange times.” They added, “It’s great to be working with a streamer [Netflix] that supports genuine creativity and risk-taking across the genres. Making an ambitious transatlantic dating show through the pandemic was a massive challenge for us all at Lion but we are thrilled with the way it’s turned out.”

Netflix has ordered two, six-episode seasons of the show, with the first premiering on July 21. The follow-up episodes are slated to drop on the platform later this year.

Community Policy
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

23
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Delaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Sexy Beasts#Lion Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesThrillist

Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts' Looks Like the Strangest Dating Show Ever

It's like 'The Masked Singer' meets 'Love Is Blind.'. Let's be real: In the world of dating, as much as people like to tout how they value personality over looks, being physically attracted to somebody does matter to an extent. Of course you want someone who's kind and funny and has the same interests as you, but even those who'd like to claim that they are the least vain among us think about appearance at least a little bit.
TV SeriesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Netflix Drops Trailer For Ridiculous New Dating Show, ‘Sexy Beasts,’ Because We Thought TV Couldn’t Get Any Dumber

Cue up the George Strait because I hate everything…. Gimmicky dating shows are a dime a dozen but for fuck’s sake, when have we gone too far?. According to Variety, Netflix has signed on for two seasons, TWO SEASONS, of a new show called Sexy Beasts, where contestants will go on a series of blind dates wearing insanely bizarre costumes to take the focus off looks and place it back on personality.
PetsSlate

An Unhappy Furry on Netflix’s Animal-Head Dating Show Sexy Beasts

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for its latest high-concept reality show: It’s called Sexy Beasts, and it approximates blind dating by having all of its contestants wear animal heads throughout the courtship process. And you thought they’d never top Love Is Blind! (The show is a remake of a BBC series.) As the trailer racked up millions of views, it didn’t take long for “furries” to start trending on Twitter. But was this show actually in any way furry-approved? To find out, I called up Joe Strike, the author of Furry Nation: The True Story of America’s Most Misunderstood Subculture and a certified greymuzzle, i.e. veteran furry. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
TV Seriesglamourmagazine.co.uk

Sexy Beasts, Netflix's new dating show, is like a brilliantly bizarre cross between The Masked Singer and Love Is Blind

Everyone loves a dating show, and Netflix has just announced its most utterly bonkers one yet. Called Sexy Beasts, the idea is that everyone is dressed in a disguise to force contestants to pick who they want to date based on personality alone instead of looks. Yes, it's basically a beautifully bizarre cross between Love Is Blind and The Masked Singer – and we need it in our lives.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Dad

Netflix’s “Sexy Beasts” Proves We’re Officially Out of Dating Show Ideas

We have finally run out of dating show ideas. I don’t know, maybe we already had, but the new Netflix dating show seems to take things out of this world. Sometimes literally. “Sexy Beasts”, is a dating show that is “all about personality.” So a single will go on a few blind dates without knowing what they truly look like. Because those blind dates will be wearing movie-level prosthetics and makeup to make them look like…animals.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Netflix’s “Sexy Beasts” Trailer Is Wild

Netflix has released the first trailer for the reality series “Sexy Beasts,” a dating show where people try to find their soulmates while dressed in full make-up and props as animals and other creatures. Yep, it’s basically a blind dating reality series where people try and see if they have...
TV SeriesEngadget

Netflix’s ‘Sexy Beasts’ puts hot people in furry prosthetics for blind dates

Netflix's latest dating show is like an unholy union of The Masked Singer and Face Off, Syfy's prosthetic competition reality series. Sexy Beasts puts singles together on blind dates — but the twist is they're all wearing serious prosthetics and makeup. What better way to get a real sense of a date's personality, right? Similar to Netflix's other popular reality shows, like The Circle and Love is Blind, Sexy Beasts has an intriguing core concept that's sure to provide plenty of inherent comedy (and drama).