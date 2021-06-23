Netflix’s New Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Is Wild, Wacky and It Might Become Your Reality TV Obsession

Netflix

Don’t judge a book by its cover? That’s the premise of Netflix’s wildly unique new dating show Sexy Beasts, in which singles transform into creatures with the help of top-notch prosthetics and see if they find a romantic connection.

A trailer dropped on Wednesday, June 23, giving a taste of what we can expect to see when the show premieres, including some seriously bizarre costumes. Each episode will introduce a new eligible bachelor or bachelorette looking to find the next love of their life based solely on personality. They will get to date three potential love matches, but there is a catch: because in the end, we’ll only get to see the chosen person unveiling their true appearance.

“Making Sexy Beasts for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process. With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat,” Simon Welton, creator and executive producer for Lion TV, told Variety. “I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like.”

During the dates, no questions are off limits as the hopeful singles try to find their match. “I wanna get married. I wanna have babies before I’m like 26. Do you have health insurance?” one woman dressed as a panda asked in the trailer as her date blankly stared.

Nick Catliff, Lion TV’s chief content officer, and Richard Bradley, Lion TV’s chief creative officer, said they were excited to make a new show “which is fun, frivolous and totally original which is just what we all need during these strange times.” They added, “It’s great to be working with a streamer [Netflix] that supports genuine creativity and risk-taking across the genres. Making an ambitious transatlantic dating show through the pandemic was a massive challenge for us all at Lion but we are thrilled with the way it’s turned out.”

Netflix has ordered two, six-episode seasons of the show, with the first premiering on July 21. The follow-up episodes are slated to drop on the platform later this year.