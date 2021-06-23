Dan Levy Opens Paris Fashion Week With a Monologue About the Evolution of Menswear

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe 'Schitt’s Creek' star reflected on how experimenting with fashion has empowered him, adding, “there is no more exciting a time for menswear than right now.”. Canadian actor and writer Dan Levy opened Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2022 with a thoughtful speech on what fashion means to him. Levy sported a floral Valentino button-up shirt to record the monologue which was published on the official Paris Fashion Week website. From his home in Los Angeles, the actor best known for his role as David Rose in the beloved Canadian TV series Schitt’s Creek reflected on the iconic outfits featured in the sitcom, how fashion has allowed him to feel empowered, and the way that menswear is evolving.

