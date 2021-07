Kemba Walker Trade: What Are Celtics Getting In Center Moses Brown?. Tom Brady knows he only can fend off Father Time for so much longer. Brady didn’t show many — if any — signs of decline in his first season with the Buccaneers, which concluded with Tampa Bay raising the Lombardi Trophy. The seven-time champion’s impressive campaign prompted Bucs general manager Jason Licht to keep the idea of Brady playing in the NFL at 50 years old on the table.