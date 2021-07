Rick And Morty's fifth season might only be two episodes in, but Adult Swim fans are already loving the latest adventures of the Smith Family that have focused on the arrival of Mister Nimbus and the surreal adventure of the Decoy Problem. In a recent interview with Variety, the co-creators of the series, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland commented on the surreal success of the Adult Swim series while also noting that Season Five has more insanity on the way for those who have been following the Smith Clan throughout the years on Cartoon Network.