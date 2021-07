TPC River Highlands has a history of yielding low scores, and a quality field will try to take advantage of that when the 2021 Travelers Championship tees off Thursday. The course outside Hartford, Conn., was the site of Jim Furyk's 58 in 2016, the lowest round in PGA Tour history. And Dustin Johnson won last year's event thanks in part to a 61 in the third round. Patrick Cantlay also holds the low round by an amateur in a PGA Tour event after shooting 60 here in 2011. Johnson and Cantlay are among the favorites in a 2021 Travelers Championship field that includes five of the world's top-10 golfers.