CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Dollar Falls On Dovish Powell

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 11 days ago

The US dollar short-squeeze appears to have run its course for now, as the greenback fell overnight after dovish Powell testimony alleviated taper-tantrum fears. The dollar index fell 0.15% overnight to 91.70 in a volatile session that saw it rise to 92.15 intra-day. The major currencies clawed back some of...

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Eur#Aud Usd#Nzd Usd#Usd Jpy#Fed#Asian#Usd Cny#Pboc#The Bank Of Thailand
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Markets
Markets

The Dollar Reverses Lower: Is this the Real Thing?

The dollar's bounce extended further than we expected, helped by an aggressively hawkish view of the Fed, which has seen the market price in more than one hike before the end of next year. The dollar's rally into early July left the technical indicators stretched, and we note that near-term trend reversals recently have occurred around the end of the month or US jobs report.
Markets

Ringgit opens firmer against US dollar ahead of BNM's OPR decision

KUALA LUMPUR (July 5): The ringgit opened firmer against the US dollar this morning ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, during which the central bank is expected to maintain the current overnight policy rate (OPR) of 1.75% to support the economy. At 9.03am,...
Stocks

Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO (Reuters) – Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend, with the...
Markets

Strong US Jobs Report Fails to Lift Dollar, Bond Yields Fall

CAD, AUD, Risk FX, Commodities Rise, Fed Minutes Next. Summary: Despite a stronger-than-expected US employment gain, the Dollar eased while bond yields fell. The American economy added a total of 860,000 new jobs in June, far outstripping forecasts of 700,000 and an upwardly revised gain of 583,000 (559,000) in May. The Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 5.9% (5.8%). The Dollar surged immediately following the release but lost steam, gradually easing to close lower against its rivals. Risk appetite rallied, lifting stocks, bonds, commodities, and related currencies. A favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) slid 0.38%, closing at 92.25 from 92.55. Risky currencies advanced, led by the Australian Dollar, up 0.7% to 0.7527 (0.7464 Friday). Against the Canadian Loonie (best performing major) the Greenback slumped 1.13% to 1.2325 from 1.2442. The USD/JPY pair slid 0.53% to 111.02 (111.57) weighed by a 4-basis point drop in the US 10-year bond yield to 1.42%. Sterling soared to a 1.3832 close from its Friday opening of 1.3757 and an overnight low at 1.3731. The Euro rose moderately to finish at 1.1865 (1.1845 Friday) and a low at 1.1807 low. The Greenback was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed little-changed at 6.4710 from 6.4735. The US Dollar eased against the Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) to 1.3465 from 1.3480. Commodity prices climbed. Silver rallied to USD 26.37 from USD 26.00. Wall Street stocks finished higher. The DOW closed at 34,790 (34,637 Friday) while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 4,350 (4,320).
Business

Gold eases off two-week high as US dollar firms

BENGALURU (July 5): Gold prices edged lower on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans. Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,785.41...
Business

Gold Regains Shine After Central Bank Buying Drops to Decade Low

(Bloomberg) -- Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the specter of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
Business

Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar took a breather on Monday, after recent gains ran into a speed bump when details of last week’s U.S. jobs report soothed jitters about the timing of U.S. interest rate hikes. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher, workforce participation...
Stocks

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Has Bounced From 92.16

Equities look mixed overall. Dow has moved up further on Friday and has a crucial resistance coming up the 35000-35100 region which will have to be broken to become bullish for a further rise. The US markets are closed today. DAX continues to trade mixed around 15600 and has equal chances to move either ways inside its 15400-15800 range. Nikkei is coming down gradually and can test 28500 and even 28000. Shanghai has declined sharply within its 3500-3625 range and need to see if it can sustain above 3500 in the coming days or not and retain the range. Sensex and Nifty have bounced on Friday and can move up further within their 52000-53000 and 15600-15900 range respectively.
Markets
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low, strength vs FX basket keeps gains in check

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded on Monday from a more than one-week low against the dollar hit the previous session, as prospects for an earlier rise in U.S. interest rates softened. But gains in the yuan were capped as investors became wary that its strength against a basket of currencies of its trading partners could prompt the central bank to roll out measures to curb further gains. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4695 per dollar, 17 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4712. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4695 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4628 at midday, 92 pips firmer than the previous late session close on Friday. Some investors became cautious and refrained from betting on further strength in the Chinese currency. The yuan's performance against its rivals, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index continued to hover around 98, a level many see as the ceiling for the index. A strong yuan will be a disadvantage for China's exports. Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank, attributed the stronger CFETS index to relatively smaller declines in the yuan than in other non-dollar currencies. The CFETS index stood at 97.99 on Monday, down from Friday's 98.21, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Several traders said markets will shift their focus to minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting due on Wednesday for clues on policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus. Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank, said the dollar could remain as the key factor influencing the yuan's movements. "Unless the U.S. dollar rises sharply, the USD/CNY may continue to fluctuate in the range of 6.45 to 6.50," she said in a note. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.342, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4649 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4695 6.4712 0.03% Spot yuan 6.4628 6.472 0.14% Divergence from -0.10% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.01% Spot change since 2005 28.06% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.06 98.04 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.342 92.311 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4649 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6324 -2.46% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Currencies

Forex and Cryptocurrencies Forecast

EUR/USD. Making a forecast for the previous week, the majority of analysts (60%), supported by 85% of oscillators and trend indicators, voted for the strengthening of the dollar and the decline of the EUR/USD pair to the June 18 low of 1.1845. The forecast turned out to be absolutely correct, and the pair reached the set goal as early as Wednesday, June 30. But the dollar did not stop there and its DXY index renewed a three-month high on Friday, July 02, peaking at 92.699.
World

European Open: China’s PMI Sags, Potential Bull Flag On GBP/USD

China’s services PMI barely expanded in June, with its growth rate falling to its lowest level in 14-months. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 11.5 points (0.16%) and currently trades at 7,320.10. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -170.32 points (-0.59%) and currently trades at 28,614.04. Hong Kong’s Hang...
Markets

AUDUSD In A Tight Range Ahead Of The RBA Rate Decision

Crude oil declined after the latest OPEC+ meeting ended without a deal. This happened after Saudi Arabia and Russia asked participating members to increase production in the next few months. The goal was to ease rising oil prices and extend the existing deal. This proposal found resistance by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which sees its own production quota as being unfair. As a result, the relationship between Saudi Arabia and UAE has become fragile. Meanwhile, other OPEC+ members are comfortable increasing oil production by about 400k barrels per day from August to December. They are also prepared to extend the deal beyond April 2022.
Business

Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Fed, Inflation, Inelastic Travel Demand – Third Quarter Fundamental Forecast. Japanese Yen weakness slowed in the second quarter, road ahead not easy. A key upside factor for USD/JPY remains a less-dovish Federal Reserve. Inelastic travel demand, vaccination rates may keep US inflation elevated. To read the full...
Markets

Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

The difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...
Markets

US Open: Futures Rise after Jobs Recovery Strengthens

The closely watched US non-farm payrolls revealed that 850,000 jobs were created in June, beating missing forecasts of 700k. The stronger than expected result comes after two straight months of forecast missing prints. The unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 5.9% in June, up from 5.8% in the previous month and...
Markets

Dollar Struggles to Ride on Strong NFP, Retreating Mildly

Dollar struggles to ride on stronger than expected non-farm payroll growth, and it’s indeed retreating notably in early US session. Stocks are also not too enthusiastic so far, with DOW futures up only around 0.2% at the time of writing. Still, the greenback is more likely to finish as the strongest one for the week, followed by Yen. Canadian Dollar is trading to catch up. But Australian and New Zealand Dollar remain the worst.
Markets

Week Ahead – RBA Meeting and Fed Minutes to Spice Things Up

It’s a relatively quiet summer week for global markets. The only central bank meeting will be in Australia, where the Reserve Bank could take the first step towards exiting cheap money. In America, the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting will shed some light on when the Fed might take its own foot off the accelerator. Overall, the theme of monetary policy divergence will likely dominate the FX arena moving forward.
Business
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hits three-month high ahead of U.S. jobs test

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit a fresh three-month high versus other major currencies on Friday, as traders wagered strong U.S. labour data could lift it even further. The dollar index is on track to gain nearly 1% this week, its fourth weekly rise in five weeks....