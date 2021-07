The moment that some of you have been waiting for is here — Robinhood’s S-1 filing to go public has been revealed, laying bare the kind of secrets you only learn when a company is legally obligated to reveal them. Only one day ago, the company agreed to pay a record-breaking $70 million fine “for systemic supervisory failures and significant harm suffered by millions of customers,” and now its paperwork touts a commitment to “maintaining strong relationships with our loyal customer base and earning our customers’ trust when they choose our platform on their financial journeys.”