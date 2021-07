If you think change is necessary for the Celtics, you might have to look outside the “medium three” of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. Of that trio, Smart has always seemed like the most expendable. He is constantly lauded for his defense and intangibles, but his shot selection and overall offensive game leave something to be desired. To call him untouchable or put him on the same level as Brown and Tatum is, quite frankly, a little insulting to those two budding superstars.