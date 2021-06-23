Cancel
David Archuleta Opens Up About His Coming Out Journey: 'There's So Much Relief'

Cover picture for the articleWeeks after officially coming out to his fans, American Idol alum David Archuleta is sharing his story of learning to accept his sexuality. In a new interview with Good Morning America, Archuleta sat down with ABC News' Steve Osunsami to talk about how it feels to publicly identify as a member of the LGBTQ community. "There's so much relief to not feel like you have to hide a part of yourself, like a secret," he said.

