Construction crews hit gas main on Highway 30

Construction was already delayed because contractors were apparently unaware of utility lines at the site

Update: CRF&R reported the highway was reopened to traffic shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Construction crews hit a four-inch gas main at Millard Road and U.S. Highway 30 on Wednesday, Columbia River Fire & Rescue reported just after 9:30 a.m.

The highway will be closed until the gas company NW Natural arrives and is able to cap the pipe, CRF&R reported.

CRF&R fire responders were on standby and had evacuated several buildings near the incident, CRF&R stated. The fire district said updates would be shared as available. As of 11:10 a.m., no further information had been shared.

Major construction at two intersections between Scappoose and St. Helens — at Millard Road and Bennett Road — was delayed earlier this year.

In a May press release, the Oregon Department of Transportation said that the contractor working on the project "had already begun construction on the project but had to halt work when utility conflicts were encountered, since work is being conducted in stages."

The contractors were apparently unaware that utility lines were present and would have to be relocated.

"The utility relocations include gas, water, power and communications lines. The gas line relocation has been recently completed," the May ODOT press release explained.