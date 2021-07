The Cornell College esports program and Head Coach Mayson Sheehan are gearing up for a big year as the team continues to make a name for itself in national competitions. “We really cemented ourselves as one of the strongest teams in Iowa and one of the strongest teams in National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) with our results over the past year and a half,” said Head Esports Coach Mayson Sheehan. “Now we take the results and use them to attract top talent from Iowa and across the country to help us break further into these tournaments.”