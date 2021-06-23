Dad Uses CPR He Learned From Watching 'The Office' To Save Daughter's Life

Former N-Dubz star Dappy helped saved a man’s life after talking him down from London’s Tower Bridge.The rapper had been filming a music video when he saw police cars and ambulances in the area.A video posted on Instagram by Dappy’s girlfriend, Imani Campbell, and published by Metro, showed him asking the police if he could speak to the man.In another post, which has been reshared on Dappy’s Instagram Story, Campbell wrote: “I truly believe the universe sent us to that bridge so Daps could save this young man’s life. As soon as he recognised Daps his whole demeanour...