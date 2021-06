The video element of the brand’s “Keep the Dive Alive” campaign will be released on the Seagram’s 7 Instagram (@Seagrams7) and cover everything from reminding patrons how to order a 7&7 cocktail, to suggesting what to do with the sweatpants we’ve been wearing all year, to sharing tips on how to ultimately be better patrons. Ahead of the full series of videos launching on July 7 in celebration of National Dive Bar Day, Seagram’s 7 is releasing a teaser video today to help give consumers a preview of what’s to come.