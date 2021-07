Megan Fox and Today hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie all tried to keep their cool during their interview when Fox's kids were so adorable and crawling around in the background of their mom's segment for the national spot. Fox, who was on to discuss her new and upcoming horror film, Till Death, couldn't help but to laugh along with the network hosts as her three little kids just couldn't help but grace everyone with their presence. Throughout the interview, all three women started chuckling as her sweet children were seen several times just walking and crawling in the background.