WATCH: Live Reaction From Stunned Stephen A. Smith Perfectly Captures the Scope of This Jawdropping NBA Playoff Buzzer-Beater
The Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night, and they did so in epic fashion. Despite the game’s final 90 seconds taking 33 real time minutes because of five referee reviews, the Suns final bucket made it worthwhile for fans to stick around. With 0.9 seconds left, Suns forward Jae Crowder lobbed an inbounds pass to center Deandre Ayton, who rose above the rim, completing the alley-oop for two points and the lead.www.mediaite.com