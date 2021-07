The S&P 500 gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Tuesday, but then turned around to fill that gap only to start rallying again. That is a very strong sign, and now that we have recaptured the 7000 handle on a daily close, it is very likely that we will continue to see buyers jump into this market and try to push it to the upside. After all, the market has been in an uptrend for quite some time, and that clearly has not changed despite the fact that we have seen a significant pullback.