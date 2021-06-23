USD Continues To Weaken On Powell’s Comments
The USD continued to weaken against most of its counterparts yesterday, as Fed policymakers not excluding the Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell reassured the markets that an actual tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy is still a long way off. Powell as well as New York Fed President Williams stated that the recovery of the US economy necessitates more time before the bank actually tapers its QE program raises its rates. The Fed’s Chairman has reportedly stated that “We will not raise interest rates pre-emptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation,” yesterday at a testimony before a U.S. House of Representatives panel “We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.“ Today we expect June’s preliminary PMI releases to gain attention on the traders side and could affect a number of currencies. The USD Index dropped yesterday yet bounced and managed to remain above the 91.75 (S1) support line. We tend to keep a bearish outlook for the index given that a downward trendline seems to be forming and we intend to keep it as long as the index’s price action remains below it. Should the selling interest for the USD be extended, we may see the index breaking the 91.75 (S1) support line and aim for the 91.30 (S2) support level. Should the index find extensive buying orders along its path, we may see it aiming if not breaching the 92.30 (R1) resistance line which capped the index’s upward movement on the 21st of June.www.actionforex.com