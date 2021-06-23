CCAC appoints new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

As the new AVP of DEI, Negrete “will approach this work with relationships at the center.”. Dr. Nick Negrete begins his new role as the first-ever Associate Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Otis College during a time of enormous, positive, and unprecedented change. The College is preparing to return to campus in the fall after a year of virtual instruction and remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. George Floyd’s murder by police officers in Minnesota last summer, and the ensuing protests for social justice and racial equity, brought on a period of intense dialogue and reflection at the College, during which President Charles Hirschhorn committed to a DEI strategy that included this new AVP role. Negrete has been a familiar force at the College in his previous role as Dean of Student Affairs since 2018, and, even before his appointment as the new AVP, had relied heavily on his background in multicultural affairs and advocacy to ensure students felt heard and valued. On the eve of his first day, Negrete—who hails from Rialto, California and has a B.A. in psychology and Chicanx Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara, as well as Masters and Doctorate degrees in education from the University of Vermont—took some time to answer questions about how he envisions his new role, his short- and long-term goals, and other aspects of the essential DEI strategy at Otis.