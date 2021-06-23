Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

CCAC appoints new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

By Ahmari Anthony
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community College of Allegheny County recently announced the appointment of Angelica Perez-Johnston as its new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, effective July 6. In this role, Perez-Johnston will lead the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) which, according to the CCAC website, “coordinates many of the college's...

