The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

By JustForex
actionforex.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe continued soft monetary policy from the US is negative for the dollar index and positive for the European currency. From a fundamental point of view, investors expect the EUR/USD quote to grow. A lot of macrostatistics from Europe will be released today. Trading recommendations. Support levels: 1.1920, 1.1835, 1.1809.

www.actionforex.com
Currencies

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Longs Declined in European Currencies

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 29, NET SHORT of USD index futures slipped -62 contracts. Speculative long positions added +629 contracts while shorts increased +567 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures dropped -1 911 contracts to 87 149. NET LENGTH of GBP futures slipped -204 contracts to 17 723.
Currencies

Forex and Cryptocurrencies Forecast

EUR/USD. Making a forecast for the previous week, the majority of analysts (60%), supported by 85% of oscillators and trend indicators, voted for the strengthening of the dollar and the decline of the EUR/USD pair to the June 18 low of 1.1845. The forecast turned out to be absolutely correct, and the pair reached the set goal as early as Wednesday, June 30. But the dollar did not stop there and its DXY index renewed a three-month high on Friday, July 02, peaking at 92.699.
Commodities & Future

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Market Appreciates Gradually

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. On the ETH/USD daily trading chart, it shows currently that a bullish candlestick is forming tightly against the sell signal side of the bigger SMA to signify that the crypto market appreciates gradually. The 50-day SMA is positioning to point to the east closely above the 14-day SMA trend-line as the bearish trend-line drew downward to touch the bigger SMA in a supportive manner. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the overbought region, with the lines trying to cross northbound indicate that buying pressure is relatively ongoing.
Markets

AUD/USD trades with modest losses around 0.7460 ahead of US NFP data

AUD/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound on Friday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.50. Focus shifts to Nonfarm Payrolls data from US. After closing the first four days of the week in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair extended its slide and touched its lowest level since early December at 0.7449 on Friday. With the trading action turning subdued ahead of key data releases from the US, the pair stays relatively quiet and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 0.7461.
Currencies

Swiss Franc Falls To 3-Month Low

The Swiss franc is slightly lower on Friday. In European trade, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9271, up 0.18% on the day. The pair has gained 1.06% this week, as the Swiss franc is at its lowest level since April. Switzerland’s manufacturing sector continues to show strong growth. The June Manufacturing...
Retail

Traders Waiting On US Employment Report

The USD strengthened against a number of its counterparts yesterday even though some economic data released on Thursday could have been better. According to the Dollar Index the greenback is now trading at levels previously seen in April which could imply that buying orders are building up gradually for the USD. Friday is expected to be a very interesting session for the USD and market participants will be locked in for the star event of the week, the US Employment report for June. Expectations remain high with a drop of the unemployment rate to 5.7% from previous 5.8%. Non-Farm payrolls are expected to rise to 700K from previous 559K and the Average Earning Y/Y are expected to jump to 3.7% from previous 2.0%. Caution is advised as this event can produce significant market moving effects.
Currencies

Is Bitcoin a viable national currency?

Earlier this month, 39-year-old Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele made international headlines when he announced — and quickly passed — a bill to make Bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, making it the first country to do so. This is unlikely to have a massive immediate impact on the economy of El Salvador, where only roughly 30% of people have bank accounts and less than 51% have access to the internet, which is necessary to use Bitcoin. However, the precedent that it sets is noteworthy, and merits debate on whether other countries should follow suit.
Stocks

Is the Crypto-Currency Space Heating Up?

Tuesday’s market action has been sluggish at best. Of the four major indices, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) made the largest gain ending +0.45% on the day. Tuesday’s average daily volume in the QQQ’s also took a hit with 27,800,000 shares traded compared to the 40,300,000 average. While the stock market...
Currencies

Currency Markets Looking For Cues

Currency markets appeared to be on strike today, with tight ranges amongst the major currencies, and seemingly determined to wait for clearer signals later in the week. The US dollar held much of its post-FOMC gains still, suggesting that forex markets were more nervous of another move higher in US yields than equity markets.
Currencies

DXY Isn't A Currency Pair, But USD/CHF Is!

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is made up of a basket of currencies, which currently include the EUR (57.6%), JPY (11.6%), GBP (11.9%), CAD (9.1%), SEK (4.2%) and CHF (3.6%). Although the index is only comprised of 6 currencies the index is used to give global look at the value of the US Dollar.
Currencies

Currency Markets Remain Cautious

As previously stated, other asset classes, ex-equities, remain far more cautious following the FOMC dot-plot-gate and Bullard in a China shop inflation comments this week. With one eye on next week’s PMIs from Asia and the US Nonfarm Payrolls, currency markets continued to trade sideways with the US dollar quietly consolidating the previous week’s gains.
World

Stocks and currencies in Asia barely move

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia hardly moved on Thursday with little news to drive markets in any direction. Foreign currency markets were little moved. The Nikkei 225 in Japan finished the day with a gain of one-third of a single point. The index closed at 28,875.33 with no percentage movement recorded.
Currencies

Factors That Determine the Value of Virtual Currencies

Most of the new items are dominated by Bitcoin trading in recent days. Although investors use bitcoin as a trading currency, they don’t involve exchanges. Bitcoin is the most volatile currency. There are a lot of crucial factors one must be aware of while handling bitcoins. Factors influencing the bitcoin...
Currencies

Digital currencies are transforming the future of money

Digital currencies like Bitcoin often make headlines for the massive swings in their value, but beyond the intrigue of skyrocketing and plummeting prices the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies poses serious questions for financial institutions and monetary policy. Eswar Prasad joins David Dollar for a conversation on the digitalization of money and what digital currencies could mean for the future of cash, international payments, and the strength of the U.S. dollar. Prasad also explains why some central banks have hesitated to introduce digital currencies while others have embraced them.
Business

AUD/USD to benefit from commodities short covering, softer greenback

RBA in focus and markets lookout for a less hawkish outcome. AUD/USD is on the verge of a significant pullback to retest 0.7500. The Aussie is firmer than it was a week ago, with bulls back at the helm and risk appetite in general supported by the “Goldilocks” view of last week’s US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Stocks

Sunset Market Commentary

US payrolls were the focal point for global markets today. However, this didn’t prevent interest rate markets to continue their recent ‘remarkable’ flattening trend that already guided trading of late. Especially LT European yields faced the impact of persistent forces of gravity. ECB president Lagarde in a press article still labeled the European economy as ‘fragile’. However this rather soft assessment of course isn’t new. German LT yields at some point again declined 3-4 bp. After the misses in April and May, the US payrolls this time didn’t disappoint. The US economy in June created a net 850 000 jobs (vs 720 000) expected. The May figure was also upwardly revised. Wage growth accelerated to 0.3% M/M and 3.6% Y/Y. However, the data again contained some ‘statistical noise’ as the jobless rate, which is derived from a different source, at the same rose from 5.8% to 5.9%. The participation rate stabilized at 61.6%. We assess the report as solid. The (interest rate) market again gave more weight to the (perceived) soft elements (rise in unemployment rate). Investors apparently see it as potentially easing the pressure on the Fed to accelerate their preparations for policy normalization. US yields tried a brief attempt to go higher, but the move almost immediately hit a roadblock. US yields currently decline modestly with the belly of the curve outperforming. (2-y -1.2 bp, 5-j -2.0 bp), but markets are still looking for direction. Some investor caution ahead of the long weekend (4th of July Holiday) might also be in play. Even so, we still label the market reaction as ‘remarkably’ soft. German/European yields were hardly affected by the developments in the US. The German curve maintained its bull flattening with yields declining between 1 bp (2-y) and 3 bp (30-y). Daily spread changes on intra-EMU bond markets are negligeable. On other markets, (US) equities again feel comfortable with the mixed message from the payrolls data. ‘Good but not too good’ is the perfect context for US equities to continue their ‘by default’ uptrend with the S&P and the Nasdaq opening at all time record levels. Oil (Brent $75.50) is still holding a wait-and-see pattern as OEPC+ fails to decide on a supply increase.
Markets

Australian Dollar Correction Brewing: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

AUD/USD trades to a fresh 2021 low (0.7477) in June as Federal Reserve officials project two rate hikes for 2023, and the exchange rate may continue to give back the V-shape recovery from 2020 as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) appears to be on track to retain the current course for monetary policy.
Business

Weekly Focus – Signs of Global Peak in Manufacturing?

Risk sentiment was generally positive this week, as inflation fears continue to fade although the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 has increased worries of new outbreaks. The reflation trade continued to lose steam, as tech stocks lead the gains in equities while broad USD appreciated. In line with our view, early signs of peak in the global manufacturing cycle are starting to emerge (see Research Global – Manufacturing cycle to peak in Q3, 21 June). Chinese Manufacturing PMIs fell short of expectations with the new export orders declining, signalling lower foreign demand. Manufacturing PMIs of Taiwan, which typically are strongly correlated with the global PMI, also fell notably, even if new local lockdowns could have had a slight effect on the indices. Importantly, price pressures seem to have peaked, and order backlog growth appears to be fading.
Markets

Dollar Struggles to Ride on Strong NFP, Retreating Mildly

Dollar struggles to ride on stronger than expected non-farm payroll growth, and it’s indeed retreating notably in early US session. Stocks are also not too enthusiastic so far, with DOW futures up only around 0.2% at the time of writing. Still, the greenback is more likely to finish as the strongest one for the week, followed by Yen. Canadian Dollar is trading to catch up. But Australian and New Zealand Dollar remain the worst.