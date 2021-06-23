Cancel
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Upset Over Andy Cohen's Remarks About Firing From Real Housewives; She's "Hurt" That Andy Didn't Call Her Personally

 8 days ago
It’s really unsurprising that Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke are not taking their firings from the Real Housewives of Orange County gracefully. In fact, both are kicking and screaming and doing as much press as they can before they become totally irrelevant yet again. While Braunwyn’s been giving as many interviews as possible (this girl loves talking about herself), Kelly is taking, well, a very Kelly approach by blaming Brauny for their firings . Kelly’s shared abrasive texts calling her former co-star a narcissist, a bad mom and every other insult in the book. Considering Kelly teased a potential return prior to the big news, she’s definitely not happy . But you know who is? All the fans that boycotted RHOC Season 15 because of her outrageous behavior.

But back to Braunwyn . She literally turned her entire life upside down for the show just to be kicked off. But frankly, it’s obvious she has some soul-searching to do when it comes to her marriage/expectations from Sean Burke as well as continuing to navigate her sobriety. But it’s clear Brauwyn will fight tooth and nail (or tell whatever lies she has to ) to be on the show. However, in the wake of her exit, she really doesn’t have many people left in her corner.

Andy Cohen recently shared his insight on why Braunwyn got the boot, attributing it to the serious life struggles she was dealing with last season. “The reunion made me and I think the other producers feel like, you know what, maybe at this moment in time being on TV wasn’t the healthiest spot for her and her family,” Andy said.

Braunwyn apparently was NOT happy to hear AC rationalizing her firing, particularly because Daddy Bravo didn’t even call her after the news broke, Us Weekly reports. “I think that’s what hurt me so much,” Boringwyn said. I was not in the healthiest place at the reunion. I was less than a year sober. There was a lot of tension with my cast. I knew what I was getting into and it wasn’t hard.” Peculiar to think Braunwyn’s reunion appearance wasn’t hard for her, considering the allegations she offered cocaine to Shannon Beador’s teenage daughter. But I digress.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says Braunwyn Windham-Burke Was Fired Because She “Wasn’t In Healthiest Spot” While Becoming Sober And Was Dealing With “Serious Life Stuff”

Braunwyn goes on to say she’s in a better place now than she was at the reunion. “We do the work. And then we heal. And I wish someone had just said, ‘Hey, what’s going on now? How are you healing? How are you doing?’ Because where I was six months ago and where I am now are so different. So that did hurt just because no one took the time to call.” Alright while she might be a “changed” woman, the me-me-me attitude is deeply embedded into her being, obviously.

And Kelly couldn’t help but hit below the belt one more time when she came across Braunwyn’s interview about Andy not giving her a call. “Awe that sucks. @Andy CALLED ME!!,” she tweeted alongside the article. Kelly is a lot of things, and being consistently petty is definitely one of them. Honestly, I can’t wait for this nonsense to calm down so we can focus on the real big news — the return of Queen Fancy Pants Heather Dubrow.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Thinks “People On Bravo Shouldn’t Be On Trial For Their Political Or Social Views”; Says “Bravo Is Meant To Be Escapism”

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH BRAUNWYN THAT ANDY SHOULD’VE CALLED HER AFTER SHE WAS FIRED? ARE YOU GOING TO MISS BRAUNWYN ON RHOC?

