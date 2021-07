The J.P. Morgan Reserve credit card is an ultra-exclusive card from the bank that's focused on providing discerning consumers with a product that is in line with their lifestyle. The invitation-only credit card is reserved for banking members who have at least $10-million in investible assets and features a 28-gram weight that is achieved with palladium construction. This positions the card as the heaviest mainstream credit card available to make its presence known in the hand of the owner as well as anyone performing the transaction.