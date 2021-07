A 1-under 69 in qualifying event as well as a victory in a 4-hole playoff sends him to Omaha. Calvert Hall golf coach Drew Forrester has qualified for the U.S. Senior Open, as an amateur, after shooting a 1-under par 69 at a USGA qualifying event at Argyle Country Club, in Silver Spring, on June 16th. He will now play in the 40th U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska, July 8-11.