Three Clarkson University Students Win Fulbright Awards for 2021-2022
Clarkson University students Megan Flory '21 and Jack Garrett '21 have both been awarded Fulbright U.S. Student Study/Research Awards to attend graduate school outside the United States for the 2021-2022 academic year and Graduate student Richard Plesh has been awarded the Fulbright U.S. Student Open Study/Research Award to conduct research in Slovenia. The awards are given by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.