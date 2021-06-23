El Paso’s own Jones Brothers raising funds for Military Families
GREEN BAY, Wi. – Officials with the A&A All The Way Foundation announced Wednesday the launch of its new “Freedom Is” program, for children in military families. The program will feature a monthly video series that will recognize children in military families and raise funds to provide them with joy-filled experiences, like a trip to the zoo with their parent who was overseas, or a family movie night with popcorn, candy and more.elpasoheraldpost.com