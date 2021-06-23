Cancel
Nureva adds Voice Amplification Mode to audio systems for K–12 classrooms

By eSchool News Staff
eSchool Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalgary, Alberta — June 22, 2021 — Nureva Inc., an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, has added Voice Amplification Mode to its HDL300 and Dual HDL300 audio conferencing systems. With this addition, which is currently available in public beta, the HDL300 systems solve the difficult audio problem of supporting in-room amplification of the teacher’s voice, while simultaneously providing full-room pickup of student voices so that everyone can be heard by remote students. The addition of voice amplification is made possible by Nureva’s patented Microphone Mist™ technology and makes the HDL300 systems the only multifunction classroom audio solution that easily and reliably covers all in-class and remote scenarios.

