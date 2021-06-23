We’re Actually Really Enjoying ‘Superman & Lois’

Can the world’s most famous super-powered alien truly have it all? That seems to be the question the CW’s latest superhero series, Superman & Lois, grapples with. There’s still lots of stuff for comic book fans — evil Kryptonian armies and a great, let’s call it steel-y character reveal, among other things — but what sets this show apart from your typical comic-to-TV fare is that it is very much also an emotional small town family drama. In the pilot, Clark Kent and Lois Lane move their teenage twin sons, Jonathan and Jordan, out of bustling Metropolis and into the late Martha Kent’s Smallville farm as a way to reprioritize what their family needs after Clark loses his job at the Daily Planet; they discover that Jordan has latent Kryptonian abilities that are beginning to reveal themselves (just in time for high school!); and they decide to let their sons in on the whole “hey, your dad is Superman” thing. The Kents have a lot to deal with!