We’re Actually Really Enjoying ‘Superman & Lois’

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re actually really enjoying Superman & Lois these days. Like, really, really, surprisingly enjoying it. And the internet seems to truly agree with us. So hey, it feels like the time to celebrate the fact that a show that we didn’t think could turn out this well has actually ended up rather …super.

Elizabeth Tulloch
Can the world’s most famous super-powered alien truly have it all? That seems to be the question the CW’s latest superhero series, Superman & Lois, grapples with. There’s still lots of stuff for comic book fans — evil Kryptonian armies and a great, let’s call it steel-y character reveal, among other things — but what sets this show apart from your typical comic-to-TV fare is that it is very much also an emotional small town family drama. In the pilot, Clark Kent and Lois Lane move their teenage twin sons, Jonathan and Jordan, out of bustling Metropolis and into the late Martha Kent’s Smallville farm as a way to reprioritize what their family needs after Clark loses his job at the Daily Planet; they discover that Jordan has latent Kryptonian abilities that are beginning to reveal themselves (just in time for high school!); and they decide to let their sons in on the whole “hey, your dad is Superman” thing. The Kents have a lot to deal with!
SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) makes a startling discovery about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star...
The Eradicator machine in Superman & Lois episode 10 has an important DC Comics connection that might make sense of the show’s evil Superman. The Eradicator machine in Superman & Lois has an important DC Comics connection that may hint at how the Arrowverse’s evil Man of Steel was born. Somehow, the Kal-El (Tyler Hoechlin) that existed on the Earth of John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) turned on humanity and was joined in his crusade by an army of bloodthirsty Kryptonians.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois episode "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events." Read at your own risk!. John Henry Irons warned Superman that the events of his destroyed world would come to pass on their Earth, but even Superman & Lois fans had to believe that was outrageous. The Man of Steel is one of the noblest and most powerful heroes in the DC Universe, so the idea that he'd break bad and turn his back on humanity unless it was literally beyond his control was ludicrous. Well, some folks may be eating crow after this latest episode, because Tal-Rho found a way to turn his half-brother on humanity.
Tuesday's episode of Superman & Lois, titled "O Mother, Where Art Thou?," featured yet another long-time Superman supporting cast member making their Arrowverse debut. Unlike John Henry Irons, who previously appeared in an ill-fated feature film, the character of Dabney Donovan has never before appeared in live-action. The mad scientist character from the comics, one of the founders of the Cadmus Project, is significantly toned down in Superman & Lois, but He certainly is not a fully above-board guy. In the comics, Donovan is the great scientific mind behind the DNA Project, which evolved into the Cadmus Project. He was let go from the project when it turned out he really didn't have the moral compass to determine appropriate boundaries for genetic engineering.
This week's episode of Superman & Lois, "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," saw some shocking developments for The CW series. After stopping Morgan Edge/Tal-Roh (Adam Rayner) from using the Eradicator to restore the Kryptonian race by supplanting humanity, a weak Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) recovered at the Fortress of Solitude. However, what seemed like a dreamy trip down memory lane turned out to be Edge digging into Clark's memories for leverage to make him submit and, after threatening Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys, Clark submits only to be taken away by Edge. Now, in a preview for the next episode, we get a glimpse of what submission means and it appears that Superman has been turned evil.
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 1, Episode 11, “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events.” So if you haven’t watched it yet, come back after Lois calls the other Man of Steel.]. The true story (at least, we think) of Tal-Rho’s origin was revealed as...
EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. As Season 1 of Superman & Lois is about to end with a few episodes left, even more, it leaves us hanging with a two-week break before the next run arrives, a lot have already been asking whether the series would be having a Season 2. Well, the sky is really the limit as not only that is confirmed but the first season will also be extended as well.
After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to wonder when Superman & Lois episode 12 will come on the air. Rest assured, we’re happy to provide more info on that subject within this piece!. Of course, this is the part where we hand over the bad news — while...