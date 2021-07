Michael B Jordan has apologised and announced he will be renaming his newly created rum company, J’Ouvert, after accusations of cultural appropriation.The criticism began over the weekend, shortly after Jordan revealed the name of the new brand, as J’Ouvert is an Antillean Creole French term that translates to “daybreak” and signals the start of the annual festival Carnival in the Carribean, which originated in Trinidad and dates back to the 18th century when people were still enslaved.On social media, many, including Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, took offense with the actor’s choice, as he does not...