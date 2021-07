So you can plan for your favorite match-ups here’s the schedule information released Wednesday by the Everett Silvertips for the full season. The Everett Silvertips, two-time Western Conference champions and eight time U.S. Division champions of the Western Hockey League, announced today their 19th season of play in the WHL and defense of their eighth U.S. Division title will open on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:05 p.m. in a road matchup against the Kelowna Rockets, launching a full 68-game regular season schedule.