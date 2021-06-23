Cuomo sees different outcomes in mayoral races

To say Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have a poisonous relationship does little justice to the toxic power of venom. The two Democrats over the last eight years have seen their relationship turn from reticent to frosty to downright nasty, even if there were detentes along the way. Now, term-limited de Blasio is leaving office at the end of the year and Cuomo on Wednesday indicated he was relieved to start a new chapter with his third mayor.