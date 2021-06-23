Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cuomo sees different outcomes in mayoral races

By Nick Reisman
nystateofpolitics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have a poisonous relationship does little justice to the toxic power of venom. The two Democrats over the last eight years have seen their relationship turn from reticent to frosty to downright nasty, even if there were detentes along the way. Now, term-limited de Blasio is leaving office at the end of the year and Cuomo on Wednesday indicated he was relieved to start a new chapter with his third mayor.

nystateofpolitics.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Rockefeller
Person
Joe Crowley
Person
Ed Koch
Person
Byron Brown
Person
George Pataki
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Mario Cuomo
Person
Shaun Donovan
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Horse Race#Economy#Democrats#The De Blasio Cuomo#Senate#Republicans#Challenger India Walton#Democratic Committee Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
North Miami Beach, FLPosted by
CBS News

North Miami Beach condo building evacuated after review finds unsafe conditions

The city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building Friday after a review found unsafe conditions about five miles from the site of last week's deadly collapse in South Florida. An audit prompted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South in nearby Surfside found that the 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe months ago, the city said in a news release.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...