Organizers of Kensington Food Festival Apologize for Disinviting Israeli Food Truck to Taste of Home Event
Last Thursday, June 17, organizers of a food festival in Philly removed an Israeli food truck from the lineup after they heard protests on social media and threats of a boycott from a contingent of activists in the Palestine solidarity movement. As a result, fervor grew to a fever pitch online following claims of anti-Semitism, and by Sunday morning — an hour before the event was supposed to be held at Sunflower Philly, a community space in Kensington — organizers decided to cancel it entirely.philly.eater.com