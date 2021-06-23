Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaverton, OR

This Cat Keeps Stealing Things From Neighbors So Her Owner Came Up With A Funny Way To Return The Items

By Kate Streit
Posted by 
Simplemost
Simplemost
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDavf_0adGiZrB00

Esme the cat has a bad habit of stealing from her neighbors. The feline has stolen everything from gloves to face masks to a running belt. In order to reunite the items with their rightful owners, Esme’s owner, Kate Felmet, erected a sign in her yard announcing, “My cat is a thief.”

Next to the sign, Felmet hangs the stolen items on a clothing line. The sign instructs people to take the items that are theirs.

“They mostly seemed amused,” Felmet told Insider of her neighbors in Beaverton, Oregon. “But it’s kind of awkward with the family from whom Esme has stolen the same pair of kneepads out of their garage three times.”

Check out the cheeky sign in the picture Felmet posted to her Facebook page:

Before Esme ventured outdoors, she used to hunt for items around her home, gathering fabric pieces and doll clothes for her family. She then graduated to picking up paper and plastic bags outdoors. She has also brought Felmet birds. She usually brings home an average of one “gift” per day, and during the pandemic, she once snatched up 11 face masks in one day.

Thankfully, the sign has been somewhat successful in getting items back to their owners.

“A few things have gone back,” Felmet told NBC’s “Today.” “The neighbors in my community know where to look for their stuff.”

For her part, Esme seems pretty pleased with her retrievals as well.

“The gloves have mostly replaced Esme’s bird hunting,” Felmet told “Today.” “She knows that she gets praise for bringing home gloves, and she knows she doesn’t get praise for bringing home birds.”

When Esme returns with her latest offering, she meows to let Felmet know she has another catch.

“If I’m working nights in a row, she’ll come to show me or I’ll come downstairs and say, ‘Good job, Esme.’ I feel like there’s no question that Esme requires my attention.”

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Beaverton, OR
Pets & Animals
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Beaverton, OR
Lifestyle
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Birds#Doll#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Simplemost

This Cat Bed Shaped Like Big Garlic Bulb Is Adorable

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. After they survived the past year of spending every day with you hanging out...
Home & GardenPosted by
Simplemost

A Gap Home Collection Just Launched At Walmart

Walmart and the Gap have joined forces to create a new home goods collection across a variety of areas, like décor, tabletop essentials, bedding and bath. The new Walmart-exclusive Gap Home brand will feature more than 400 items to help spruce up your apartment, house or even a college dorm room, with prices ranging from $15.88 for a washed denim pillow to $64.98 for a soft jersey king-size comforter set.
Culpeper, VAPosted by
Simplemost

Dog Saved A Baby Deer From Drowning

Harley the Goldendoodle is a certified therapy dog that works with the elderly and children, and he also loves his owners’ grandchildren. So, it comes as no surprise that the pup is a good Samaritan. On June 2, Ralph Dorn looked out on the lake behind his home in Culpeper,...
LifestylePosted by
Simplemost

Mesh Mosquito Pants Slip Over Your Shorts To Ward Off Bug Bites

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Sometimes summer rolls around and you realize you need some new things to survive...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Simplemost

Disabled Tortoise Walks Again With Help Of Custom Wheelchair

George Bailey the Sulcata tortoise was born with a metabolic bone disease that prevented his back legs from fully developing. He has lived his 11-year life unable to walk due to his disability. When he was rescued by Jamie Loebener from an exotic animal facility in Knoxville, Tennessee, however, he received a custom wheelchair that allows him to get around.
LifestylePosted by
Simplemost

Brush Off Sand After A Day At The Beach With This Handy Mitt

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Whether you’re lucky enough to go to the beach all year round or just...
LifestylePosted by
Simplemost

Baby Yoda-Shaped Cheesy Tater Tots Are Now In Stores

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re missing the streaming adventures of Din Djarin and his little green sidekick...
Lufkin, TXPosted by
Simplemost

Bakery Got Backlash For Pride Cookies, But Then Supportive Patrons Bought Out Their Entire Inventory

When Dawn Cooley and Miranda Dolder shared a post on Facebook about Pride Month, they never expected the backlash — or the subsequent support — that would follow. The owners of Confections Bakery in Lufkin, Texas, posted a photo of heart-shaped cookies decorated in vibrant rainbow colors. Their intention was to simply spread some love and cheer as Pride Month kicked off.