Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin sees small uptick in coronavirus cases, COVID-19 death rate

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a slight uptick in the daily average of new coronavirus cases. According to the DHS on Wednesday, 102 tests came back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, and the state is averaging 77 cases per day. That’s up from an average 72 cases per day earlier this week. However, the 7-day average for the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that are positive -- remains a very low 0.7% for a second day.

www.wbay.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Bayfield, WI
City
Winnebago, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Shawano, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Dodge, WI
City
Marinette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Sheboygan, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Dhs#Kenosha Marquette#Lincoln#Icu#Wisconsinites#Wbay#Johnson Johnson#Ne#Fv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...