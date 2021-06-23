Wisconsin sees small uptick in coronavirus cases, COVID-19 death rate

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a slight uptick in the daily average of new coronavirus cases. According to the DHS on Wednesday, 102 tests came back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, and the state is averaging 77 cases per day. That’s up from an average 72 cases per day earlier this week. However, the 7-day average for the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that are positive -- remains a very low 0.7% for a second day.