New York Republican county chairs will be meeting once again in Albany in less than two weeks, this time to choose who they will be backing in the race for New York governor. Right now, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is seen as the frontrunner in the race and has already been endorsed by a majority of the Republican county chairs, accounting for 67% of the weighted vote at the GOP convention. He has also secured enough support from Conservative Party leaders to win that party’s designation as well.