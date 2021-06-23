Man who tried to run over officer among indicted

CATLETTSBURG A man accused of attempting to run over an Ashland Police officer with a motorcycle on June 8 has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.

According to police, Blake A. Meadows, 29, was busted by the officer while attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car. Catalytic converters act as a filter in the exhaust system for pollutants and fetch a good penny on the scrap market due to the platinum found inside.

Meadows, of Ashland, was indicted June 16 by the grand jury on one count of theft of autoparts between $500 and $10,000 in value, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police and three traffic violations.

Meadows, according to police, attempted to run over the officer and was shot with a TASER for his troubles. That didn’t stop him — he ended up wrecking his bike and attempting to crawl away from the scene before being detained, records show.

Jail records show Meadows appears to be free on bond.

An indictment is merely an accusation of charges and should not be interpreted as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty — a cornerstone in American civil rights and one of the many things that separate Our Great Nation from others.

The following people have also been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury:

• Danielle L. Qualls, 47, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of simple possession of weed.

• Sonya Riggs, 51, of Flatwoods, was indicted on a sole count of shoplifting exceeding $500 in value.

• James O. Stapleton, 41, and Amanda N. Scarberry, 36, both of Westwood, were indicted as co-defendants on a sole count of theft of services.

• Joshua J. Ramsey, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

• Susan M. Cruz, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree assault.

• Joshuah McKenzie, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree escape and one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

• Noahie D. Moore, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

• Eddie W. Sergent, 46, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of first-offense meth trafficking in excess of 2 grams, one count of first-offense heroin trafficking and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James D. Berry, 55, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault, one count of violating a protective order, one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree.

• Brian M. Applegate, 48, of Portsmouth, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of methamphetamine, one count of simple possession of weed and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Robert McKenzie, 61, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense meth trafficking greater than 2 grams and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.

• Clarence M. Jackson, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

• Brittany N. Woodel, 25, of Worthington, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of simple possession of marijuana, one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Clarence Childers, 50, of Louisa, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in meth greater than 2 grams and one count of third-degree burglary.

• Brenna K. Adams, 42, of Richmond, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of giving false identifying information to police.

• Franklin D. Watts Jr., 40, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

• Harold Sexton, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

• Latallsha Hale, 40, of Worthington, had an additional charge added to a preexisting case. The grand jury issued an additional count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

• James C. Middleton, 41, of Flatwoods, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

• Hugh A. Birchfield, 37, of Kissimmee, Florida, Crystal M. Hensley, 34, of South Point, and Seth Davison, 34, of Columbus, were indicted as co-defendants in a single case.

Birchfield was indicted on one count of second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug, one count of driving without a license and one count of simple possession of marijuana.

Hensley was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davison was indicted in that case on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug. Additionally, Davison was indicted in another case on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

