Spalding seeks Head Coach for girls basketball
Archbishop Spalding High School, located in Severn, Maryland is accepting applications for the position of Head Women’s Varsity Basketball Coach for the 2021-2022 season. Our program is a member of the highly competitive A Conference of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland. The candidate should possess strong organizational and communication skills. High School or Collegiate coaching or playing experience is required. If interested, please send your resume and three professional references to Jon Mellinger at mellingerj@spaldinghs.org deadline for applications is Tuesday, July 6th .Open.varsitysportsnetwork.com