MLB

Colorado Rockies: Who deserves an All-Star Game spot

By Nathaniel Sunshine
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 14, Major League Baseball released the initial All-Star Ballot results. The Colorado Rockies only had a single player appear in the Top 10 for their position, the seventh-place vote-getter, second baseman Ryan McMahon. As the voting stands today, the All-Star Game host city (Denver) would not have a single-player make the All-Star roster.

