It has been proven that a class of neuro-active insecticides, known as neonicotinoids, is particularly harmful to our bee populations. In some places, up to 90 percent of the bees have been decimated. If left unchecked, these insecticides could destroy our world’s ability to grow enough food to feed its population. Bees are indeed vital to agriculture because they’re the one pollinating the crops. Without them, and other pollinator insects, nothing would grow.