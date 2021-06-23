Cancel
Peeters wins praise at Luther

By Compiled by Erin M. Gentz
northscottpress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 23, 1971: North Scott graduate Bernie Peeters earned high praise from one of his coaches at Luther College after leading the school to its ninth consecutive Iowa Conference Track and Field Championship. Peeters won the high jump and triple jump. He had also played an integral role in the football team’s success during the school year. Assistant football and head track coach Bob Naslund said, “There is only one Bernie Peeters. Luther College has never had a young man quite like him.”

