Hiss Golden Messenger Beautifully Processes the Pandemic Blues on 'Quietly Blowing It'

By Jonathan Bernstein
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past half-decade, M.C. Taylor has released four new albums (and a slew of outtakes compilations and live records) under the moniker of his country-soul recording outfit, Hiss Golden Messenger. But more impressive than the sheer quantity of the North Carolina singer-songwriter’s output is the degree of spiritual sensitivity, compositional craft, and high-stakes emotional urgency Taylor has been able to bring to each collection in such quick succession.

Inside Listening: Hiss Golden Messenger

In Inside Listening, a new series from VMP, we’ll be holding up a lens to the sacred listening spaces of various vinyl collectors from all over, one collection at a time. In honor of his new album, Quietly Blowing It, which is out June 25, we took a visual tour through the personal listening space of MC Taylor (Hiss Golden Messenger), as Taylor gave us a track-by-track breakdown of the new record.
Today’s New Albums: The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus, Hiatus Kaiyote, Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, T. Hardy Morris, Michael League, Sault and Big Atomic. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
Review: Hiss Golden Messenger delivers anthems for our times

Hiss Golden Messenger, “Quietly Blowing It" (Merge) M.C. Taylor sounds gorgeously despondent at the outset of his band's new album, a follow-up to his brilliant 2019 record, “Terms of Surrender." But before he's done he has charted his way, musically and lyrically, to a better place. The result is “Quietly...
Album reviews: Lucy Dacus – Home Video, and Hiss Golden Messenger – Quietly Blowing It

Lucy Dacus – Home VideoâââââDespite being lumbered with descriptors like “confessional” and “diaristic”, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has, ironically, spent most of her career to date writing songs that deliberately avoid the explicitly personal. Her debut, 2016’s No Burden, was about “travelling or having a crush and not wanting to be pigeonholed in one identity”, as she told The Independent in a new interview. Songs on her follow-up, 2018’s Historian, tackled “some of my core beliefs: writer’s block and death and how I handle loss in general”. Now, on the intimate Home Video, the Richmond, Virginia-born indie-rock hero – who also...
Album reviews: H.E.R., Hiss Golden Messenger, Joey Spampinato tribute

(MBK Entertainment / RCA ***) Gabriella Wilson got her start as a child star, and since she became H.E.R. in 2016 her career has caught fire, including her showstopping “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year, her best song Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe,” and her best original song Oscar for “Fight for You” from "Judas and the Black Messiah."
Quietly Blowing It

The crickets come in early on Quietly Blowing It, between the second and third songs. As the rustic, two-step rhythm of “The Great Mystifier” winds down, the guitars are replaced by the quiet burble of insects, a lonesome nighttime ambience interrupted by a lurch into the stumbling, country-funk dirge “Mighty Dollar.” It’s an odd bit of sequencing: a solitary sound bridging two songs that are the opposite of solitary. It’s also a familiar bit of sequencing: M.C. Taylor used a similar backdrop on Hiss Golden Messenger’s 2011 album Poor Moon and again on 2014’s Lateness of Dancers. Those were daring arrangements, especially the latter, which found the North Carolina countryside to be a lively collaborator. By contrast, the crickets on Quietly Blowing It sound more like shorthand, a nod to what worked before. This attempt to transport you to some stretch of woods or to a front porch at sunset instead only reminds you that this is an artist beginning to repeat himself.
The Genius Of… Girlfriend by Matthew Sweet

The ‘sophomore slump’. The ‘difficult third album’. There’s no shortage of handy clichés rolled out to characterise the supposed challenges an artist after that first flush of success… but Matthew Sweet didn’t even get to that first base in the first place. Sweet, Nebraska-born but also a college years scenester...
Listen to Jeff Tweedy’s cover of Roky Erickson’s “For You (I’d Do Anything)” from upcoming tribute LP

May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson will be released for the July 17 Record Store Day drop, and label Light In the Attic have just shared Jeff Tweedy's contribution, a cover of "For You (I'd Do Anything)." Roky recorded this song a couple times over the years, including a version with Okkervil River, and Jeff brings out the songs inherit sweetness with a chiming celestial arrangement. Listen to that, and a couple of Roky's renditions, below.
Music Premiere: Taylor Rae releases Official Music Video for single “Fixer Upper”

We are pleased to premiere Austin-based singer-songwriter Taylor Rae’s official music video for her single “Fixer Upper,” which released several weeks ago. Rae was born in Santa Cruz, California, and draws musical influences from artists: Bonnie Raitt, Grace Potter, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Carole King, Jewel, Simon & Garfunkel, and Steely Dan, all contributing to her unique sound.
NPR Music's 27 Favorite Songs Of 2021 (So Far)

In the strange period of re-emergence that has characterized the first six months of 2021, we've asked for a lot from the music we love: brand-new sounds and nostalgic grooves, gnarly guitar solos and gentle lullabies, refreshing individuality and impressive collectivity. Thankfully, the songs released in the past six months have delivered. These 27 songs are the ones that have stuck with the staff of NPR Music the most during the first half of this year – one pick per person, presented in alphabetical order by artist. (You can find the list of our favorite albums here. Follow NPR Music's ongoing coverage of new songs at our #NowPlaying blog.)
The Buzz Bin: Sleater-Kinney: One More Hour, Yoku's Island Express and new music!

As part of the roll out of their new album, Path of Wellness, Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein recorded a 90-minute Audible Original (Sleater-Kinney: One More Hour) discussing the band's history, their decade-long hiatus, their creative and personal evolutions, and the keys to finding passion in an artistic pursuit now a quarter-century old. There's a lot to love for fans of the band playing the FIC Aug. 5 with Wilco. But (and this is a big BUT), they utterly avoid the subject of their divisive last album (2019's The Center Won't Hold) save for a performance of "Can I Go On" from that release and the ensuing departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss. Maybe it's too painful to talk about, or maybe they're just over it, but it's a pretty glaring omission in an otherwise worthwhile listen. Available free with a trial subscription. (DAN NAILEN)
Behind the Song: “Mr. Jones,” Adam Duritz of Counting Crows

There’s a great deal about the famed band, Counting Crows, that remains iconic since their 1993 debut LP release, August And Everything After. And perhaps at the top of that list is the band’s first commercial single, “Mr. Jones.” To say the track was everywhere in the mid-‘90s would be an understatement. Radio stations from rock to top 40 played the cut seemingly every hour, or more often.
Big Red Machine share “The Ghost Of Cincinnati” off upcoming sophomore LP

Pre-order Big Red Machine's anticipated sophomore album on double red vinyl in the BrooklynVegan store. Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner's Big Red Machine just announced their sophomore album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? yesterday, and they shared the lead single which features past Justin Vernon collaborator Anais Mitchell (more recently of Bonny Light Horseman). Now, just one day later, they've shared a second single, "The Ghost Of Cincinnati," and this one's a solo Aaron Dessner track. Aaron explains:
Big Red Machine announce new album, share “Latter Days” featuring Anaïs Mitchell

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner of The National first debuted Big Red Machine with the project's self-titled 2018 album. 2020 saw a reunion of sorts on Taylor Swift's albums folklore and evermore: Dessner produced those projects, and Justin Vernon sang on two songs. With the indie rock gods fingerprints all over two of the year's biggest albums, it's the perfect time for Big Red Machine to announce its sophomore project How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, out August 27 via Jagjaguwar / 37d03d.