Florence Fang is a a woman who had a bold dream. Unlike most of us, she was able to make her dream come true, buying a full-on Flintstones house made up of lumpy, brightly colored domes and filling its garden with statues of dinosaurs, characters from the show, and, for whatever reason, a modern giraffe. Obviously jealous of her artistic vision, officials from the city of Hillsborough, California tried to destroy her home by launching an extinction-level lawsuit that, we’re pleased to report, has now been settled in Fang’s favor.