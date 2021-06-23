Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Working Too Much Is Genuinely Unhealthy—Here's How to Set Boundaries

By Leigh Weingus
Byrdie
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a work perspective, the last year has been weird, to say the least. If you were lucky enough to have a job that allowed you to work from home, you probably spent a lot of time in sweatpants (or pajamas, no judgment), taking lots of Zoom calls from your bed or couch.

www.byrdie.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Exercise#Humantold#Save
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

PSA: Extroverts Can Have Social Anxiety, Too—Here’s How To Deal if That’s You

When you think about the swirl of emotions that can arise in a social setting, you may envision the introverted wallflower double-thinking their every move, weighing whether they should rally themselves up for another conversation, or drown their trepidation with a drink. But that’s far from the only way that social anxiety can manifest. Just because extroverts, by contrast, typically enjoy a party doesn’t mean they’re exempt from getting overwhelmed in group settings. In fact, extroverts can have a certain kind of social anxiety all their own.
Refinery29

Here’s How Much Free Work You’re Doing By Not Taking Your Lunch Break

We all know that actually taking a lunch break has many benefits, but that doesn't mean it's easy to do. Even on a relatively quiet day, there's a strong temptation to "work through" and hopefully finish a little earlier. But if you work through on a regular basis, you're essentially...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Eight Tips To Set Boundaries And Achieve Greater Focus At Work

Work can be a distracting place. You have questions and requests from your co-workers or boss interrupting your workflow. You have your cellphone to distract you—emails and texts you feel compelled to answer, social media messages you need to respond to and calls you need to pick up. Without a doubt, maintaining focus is a challenge if you're not strategic about how you spend your time.
Career Development & AdviceMinneapolis Star Tribune

Opting for hybrid work option? Here's how to stay connected

Q: What tips do you have to keep my organization connected in a hybrid work environment?. A: If your employees and teams rely heavily on one another to get work accomplished, they should be staying connected, at least in small-group and one-to-one interactions, out of necessity. However, if most employees do relatively independent work, whether they are at the office or remote, you should be more intentional about providing avenues for them to stay connected to each other and to other parts of the organization.
EconomyForbes

The Importance Of Setting Healthy Boundaries

Life Coach​|Award winning entrepreneurship Coach|D.E.I. & Leadership Speaker|D.E.I. strategist|Unconscious Bias|Keynote Speaker|AUTHOR. They say good boundaries make good neighbors. I say good personal boundaries build great interpersonal and professional relationships. Some people feel the need to please others, often without realizing that by saying “yes” to everything, they are also saying “no” to something else that might be equally important to them. This can have negative effects on both your personal life and your career.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Set your boundaries to success.

How well we set our boundaries in life will determine our success. Establishing boundaries give us space and the ability to stay focused to clarify our needs. Boundaries are the “walls” we set up to preserve our energy to prioritize what matters to us for our success. Boundaries are the gateways through which we allow love, energy, and nourishment into our lives and have the space to recognize our feelings, be more aware of ourselves, and identify our limits to the situation.
Personal Financepurewow.com

Are You Spending Too Much or Earning Too Little? Here's The One Way to Know

It’s one of the main reasons we sit down to review our budget: One way or another, the math isn’t adding up. But, according to Tiffany Aliche, a financial educator and author of Get Good with Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole, if you find yourself coming up short on cash month over month, you’re either spending too much or earning too little. So, which is it? Aliche—who recently partnered with Credit Karma to share advice about the best methods to achieve your financial goals—has developed a foolproof way to analyze your budget so you know the answer to this question at a glance. Here, how to calculate exactly where you stand.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Behind Viral VideosJalopnik

Here's How That Brain-Breaking 'Pzoom' TikTok Trick Works

I don’t have a TikTok. That’s not a intended to be a flex or or anything, I’m just an old man. So when a hot new — I don’t know how to put this — physical activity becomes a phenomenon on the platform, it’s my youthful friends and coworkers who bring it to my attention. That’s how the “pzoom” trick, popularized by one TikTok user named Lightskinyogi, was brought to my attention over Slack on this fine Friday.
Healthstudyfinds.org

Too much work stress could lead to Alzheimer’s disease, study warns

PERTH, Australia — If your job is always putting you in a bad mood, you’ll be doing your brain a favor if you take up a career that makes you happier. A new study concludes that having a stressful job may lead to Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers at Curtin University in...
Food & DrinksInverse

Here’s how much coffee it takes to get the

The result: Coffee drinkers had a 21 percent lower risk of chronic liver disease, and a 49 percent reduced risk of dying from liver disease. Decaf and caffeinated coffee both had an effect. Drip and instant coffee were used in the study. No matter the type, three to four cups per day provided the maximum benefit. In numerous studies, coffee has been shown to reduce type-2 diabetes risk by up to 30 percent. Comparable effects were seen in caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee.
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

Precision Finding Not Working With AirTags? Here’s How to Fix

Are you unable to get Precision Finding to work on your iPhone? Maybe, you’re seeing the Directions option instead of “Find” in the Find My app? These are potential issues that new AirTags owners may come across, but it’s a fairly simple fix. One of the standout features of Apple’s...
Mclean County, ILPantagraph

Smith: How much caffeine is too much?

Do you start your day with a cup of joe? My children now ask me if I’ve remembered my coffee as we pile into the car to drive to school and work. They know how important this cup of goodness is and how it can send me into a frenzy when I don’t have it. But is this everyday caffeine intake good for us or should we drop the habit?
InternetCNET

Gmail takes on Slack with new collaboration tools. Here's how they work

Google wants Gmail to be your hub not only for email, but for planning projects and chatting with coworkers. The tech giant recently unveiled a redesign for the email app and site, in an effort to compete with productivity apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams, as much of the world moves to a hybrid of working online and back in the office.
KidsWashington Post

Playing with kids can be a bore. Here’s how to make it work.

After a harrowing day of work, summer camp and activity juggling, and dinner prep, the last thing I want to do with my free time is strategize the takeover of a large continent. Yet, my 10-year-old son has finally looked up from his computer. “Mom, will you play Axis & Allies with me?”
Relationshipsamericanpeoplenews.com

An Expert Explains How to Set Boundaries With Your Mother-In-Law

Before I dive into a piece about having a healthy relationship with your mother-in-law, let me start by saying how grateful I am to have an excellent relationship with my own MIL–though getting to this place didn’t happen overnight. She’s always been sweet and caring in our relationship, but it’s not always easy terrain to navigate. By talking through certain issues that needed working out with my therapist, I learned to communicate with her in a far more effective way. It was with these tips and an open mind that we carved out a path to respecting and understanding one another. And she is now one of my closest confidants! So today, in conjunction with my story and tips from Elizza LeJeune, LMSW Licensed Clinical Social Worker, I’m sharing ideas around understanding someone else’s map of the world and communicating your boundaries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy