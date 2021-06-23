How Technology Could Progress Adolescent Psychiatry

June 24, 2021 | Interventional psychiatry is a subspecialty of behavioral health medicine that is becoming more and more recognized throughout the world for using cutting-edge technology to resolve some age-old issues. Depression, for example, is something that affects more than 17 million adults in this country, interfering with their ability to lead healthy, active lives. Major depressive disorder is not a weakness, not something that you can simply “snap out of,” it requires long-term treatment. And thanks to interventional psychiatry, many people who have experienced years and years of depression without any improvement in their symptoms are seeing dramatic results after undergoing therapeutic procedures like electroconvulsive therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation and ketamine treatments. All of these are currently bringing hope to those dealing with mental-health issues that may have gone unnoticed or been misdiagnosed over the years.