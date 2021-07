ROGERSVILLE, WALKOUT ON 5+ ACRES! This is an exceptional, well built, all-brick, walkout basement in Anchor Hill Ranch. Anchor Hill is known for beautiful wooded lots and its wildlife! Compare this property and its finishes to the costs of new construction. You will love this kitchen with the exposed beams and custom backsplash. The master suite is just as good as the kitchen and the basement has a great bar area. This is an all around beautiful and timeless home that will not disappoint! Come take a look!