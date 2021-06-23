Cancel
Making Sure the Next Step Is a Step Forward, Not a Step Back

psychologytoday.com
 8 days ago

Post pandemic we are not going back to how it used to be, but forward to how we create it. Self inquiry can help us orient toward new steps we want to take in life as we move out of the difficulties of the past. The past can guide us....

www.psychologytoday.com
When One Person Isn't Ready for the Next Step

When One Person Isn't Ready for the Next Step

As a therapist and founder of the Reconnection Club, I work with people whose adult children are estranged from them. In trying to repair those parent-adult child relationships, my clients usually go through a great deal of reflection. That may involve extensive reading/learning and counseling, consultation, or therapy. When parents...
Jobssuccess.com

How to Get Promoted: 4 Steps to Prepare for the Next Step in Your Career

You worked hard to get your foot in the door, and now you’re looking to move up the ladder. It’s not only an exciting challenge but an important part of your financial future. Moving up in your company seems like a no-brainer, but many hidden costs are associated with getting a promotion.
EconomyInc.com

Amisight 6/18: The Risk of Not Taking the Next Step

Sometimes business owners and entrepreneurs get paralyzed in deciding about investing in the next stage of their business growth. There could be a variety of reasons for this paralysis: they have become comfortable with their lifestyle, don’t want to risk the cash required to invest, or are not comfortable with having to borrow money to take their business to the next level.
Turning Reflection on Identity Into Plans and Goals

Turning Reflection on Identity Into Plans and Goals

Once you've gained insight into your present identity and influences, consider which parts of these you want to emphasize and which to minimize. Use a Goal Timeline to figure out your short, medium and long-term goals; and check that they are mutually compatible. Break down and be sure to write...
Al Frankenpsychologytoday.com

10 Reasons You Feel You “Always Have to Learn Things the Hard Way”

So many of us experience our lives as overloaded with tasks and projects that, even though we once welcomed them, end up feeling burdensome. To the degree we must work harder than others—and generally, this isn’t even true—it’s because, however inadvertently, we’ve set it up this way. We may choose...
HealthJacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Matthew Davidge - Telemedicine takes step forward, step back

Are we all Zoomed out? Do doctors miss patients’ wit and wisdom? Is a trip to the hospital the new fun field trip? Absolutely not! It was simply inevitable that after the incredible rise of virtual visits in 2020, that some virtual visits would revert back to in-person visits once a large percentage of the population got vaccinated. So the bell is not tolling for the future of telehealth even though according to the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker from FAIR Health, telehealth claims fell from 5.9% of claim lines in February to 5.6% in March and even considering the steeper drop of 15.7% the month before.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

5 Tips for Staying Calm During This Challenging Time

A recent APA study found that 49% of respondents said they feel "uneasy about adjusting to in-person interaction once the pandemic ends." Those who are vaccinated have almost the same amount of anxiety about re-entry post-pandemic as those who are not, according to the APA. Ways to lessen anxiety during...
Interior Designhandymantips.org

A Step-by-step Guide To Make Your Home Design Unique And Special

In the world of home design, it can feel like there are no new ideas. It feels like you’re running in circles with nothing to show for your effort. But what if I told you that just because other people have done something before doesn’t mean you can’t do it too? That’s why we’ve put together this guide on how to make your home stand out and look special!
How Perceiving Beauty Can Make Us Better Doctors

How Perceiving Beauty Can Make Us Better Doctors

Beauty can lead people to decenter themselves and therefore think differently and perhaps more ethically. Medicine involves ugliness—such as injury, disease, and psychopathology—but seeking out beauty may help doctors enhance their concern and care. Perceiving beauty can help people cultivate fortitude and compassion and overcome adversity. Recently I have been...
Technologypsychologytoday.com

Why Researchers Should Consider Swiping as a Psychological Measure

Cognitive psychologists typically rely on button presses to compute accuracy and reaction time measures. New research using touch-and-swipe gestures breaks down the reaction time into two separate components: time-to-touch and time-to-swipe. By comparing correct and incorrect responses, the research finds that the time-to-swipe component is most predictive of accuracy. Given...
Public Healthpsychologytoday.com

Creating Effective Meetings in a Post-Pandemic Work World

The pandemic forced so many of us to rely on tele-conferencing to get our business done. From the perspective of evolutionary mismatch, tele-conferencing has some glaring unnatural features. This piece suggests three ways to optimize tele-conferencing meetings in a post-pandemic world. Picture this: You are in a meeting with your...
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

How to Make Friends (and Keep Them) by Practicing Empathy

To bring more empathy into communication, experts suggest suspending oneself in order to intuitively feel what another person is feeling. Empathizing with others requires shared alignment, a critical form of preverbal communication originally formed in infancy with one's caregiver. Echoing back what a person says they feel can deepen connection...
5 Things More Helpful to Say Than "Calm Down!"

5 Things More Helpful to Say Than "Calm Down!"

In all my years as a psychologist specializing in anxiety, and as a relentless observer of human interaction, I can't think of a single time where the words "Calm down!"—especially shouted in a voice that is itself tense-- had the desired effect. Whether it is during an argument with your partner, as a bystander to your child's tantrum, or in a stressed-out moment with a critical colleague, "Calm down!" often has exactly the opposite effect.
How to Enact Personality Change

How to Enact Personality Change

The majority of individuals report wanting to change some aspects of their personality. Simply wanting to change one's personality, however, isn't enough. Achieving concrete personality change requires dedicated and ongoing effort. Behaving in ways that reflect your desired personality—like talking to strangers to become more extraverted—can help make change goals...
How to Cope With Life's Impermanence

How to Cope With Life's Impermanence

Attachment is natural, but impermanence is a fact. How we cope with impermanence matters to our well-being. Don't Pickle It, On Preservation, and Save It are three approaches to deal with the unbearable realization that nothing lasts. Understanding that everything is impermanent can help you appreciate everyone and everything you...
Computersarxiv.org

Scale-wise Variance Minimization for Optimal Virtual Signals: An Approach for Redundant Gyroscopes

The increased use of low-cost gyroscopes within inertial sensors for navigation purposes, among others, has brought to the development of a considerable amount of research in improving their measurement precision. Aside from developing methods that allow to model and account for the deterministic and stochastic components that contribute to the measurement errors of these devices, an approach that has been put forward in recent years is to make use of arrays of such sensors in order to combine their measurements thereby reducing the impact of individual sensor noise. Nevertheless combining these measurements is not straightforward given the complex stochastic nature of these errors and, although some solutions have been suggested, these are limited to certain specific settings which do not allow to achieve solutions in more general and common circumstances. Hence, in this work we put forward a non-parametric method that makes use of the wavelet cross-covariance at different scales to combine the measurements coming from an array of gyroscopes in order to deliver an optimal measurement signal without needing any assumption on the processes underlying the individual error signals. We also study an appropriate non-parametric approach for the estimation of the asymptotic covariance matrix of the wavelet cross-covariance estimator which has important applications beyond the scope of this work. The theoretical properties of the proposed approach are studied and are supported by simulations and real applications, indicating that this method represents an appropriate and general tool for the construction of optimal virtual signals that are particularly relevant for arrays of gyroscopes. Moreover, our results can support the creation of optimal signals for other types of inertial sensors other than gyroscopes as well as for redundant measurements in other domains other than navigation.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Feeling Powerless Can Chip Away at Romantic Relationships

For married couples, power struggles (or the lack thereof) can result in getting a divorce or living together happily. Power characteristics within a romantic relationship are often differentiated by researchers as "personal power" or "positional power." Happier couples feel equal amounts of personal power within the relationship, even if one...
Three Steps to Effective Resource Planning at Work

Three Steps to Effective Resource Planning at Work

In order to create a comprehensive resource plan, always build in enough turnaround time to acquire each necessary resource. Talk through every aspect of the “supply chain” for each resource you need with your boss, including what assistance you might need from others. Identify potential workarounds in the event you...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Ways to Prevent Anxiety from Affecting Your Decision-Making

There are ways you can improve your decision-making skills, even when your anxiety says otherwise. Decisions, big and small, happen every day. You might have to make them at work, at school, or at home. Some can be easy, while others may have a longer term impact on your life.
Sciencearxiv.org

Controllable Open-ended Question Generation with A New Question Type Ontology

We investigate the less-explored task of generating open-ended questions that are typically answered by multiple sentences. We first define a new question type ontology which differentiates the nuanced nature of questions better than widely used question words. A new dataset with 4,959 questions is labeled based on the new ontology. We then propose a novel question type-aware question generation framework, augmented by a semantic graph representation, to jointly predict question focuses and produce the question. Based on this framework, we further use both exemplars and automatically generated templates to improve controllability and diversity. Experiments on two newly collected large-scale datasets show that our model improves question quality over competitive comparisons based on automatic metrics. Human judges also rate our model outputs highly in answerability, coverage of scope, and overall quality. Finally, our model variants with templates can produce questions with enhanced controllability and diversity.