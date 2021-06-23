Cancel
Steve Ellison Column: The Cup

Rolla Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod repeatedly comforts His people by telling them that His discipline and punishment of them is always tempered with His mercy. Thus far in history, the cup of YHWH’s wrath has only been fully poured out at one place and on one person. Only Jesus, God the Son, has drunk the full cup of wrath. In eternity future, those not in Christ will spend that time trying to finish the cup.

www.therolladailynews.com
