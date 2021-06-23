Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska’s ‘Children of Smithfield’ group earns prestigious national award

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEBRASKA — A Nebraska group fighting for the rights of meatpacking workers is being honored with a national award. The National Education Association will honor Children of Smithfield, a Facebook group, with the César Chávez Acción y Compromiso HCR Award during a virtual ceremony next week. Lincoln teacher Maira Mendez-Rodriguez helped form the group last spring. COVID-19 cases were spiking at packing plants and she worried about her parents' safety at Smithfield Foods in Crete.

#Smithfield Foods#Children Of Smithfield
