Resale Got A Pandemic Boost — And It’s Not Slowing Down

Ready for some disappointing statistics? African-Americans outspend the entire American market on personal soap and bath needs by 19%, yet it's nearly impossible for them to capitalize on that need; Black female business owners receive less than 1% of venture capital funding. The thing is, Black-owned brands — especially ones in the beauty space — have always existed. They're just not getting the same kind of shelf room as the power players. Here's where 4th Ave Market comes in. The online marketplace (named after the storied 4th Avenue shopping district in Birmingham, Alabama) is elevating Black-owned brands in the beauty and personal care industry, making it easy, accessible, and affordable for everyone. Refinery29 spoke to co-founder and CEO Salim Holder on what it means to amplify Black companies through commerce, and the future of what it means to buy Black.