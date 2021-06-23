Resale Got A Pandemic Boost — And It’s Not Slowing Down
The resale boom is here, and it’s disrupting the future of fashion. On Wednesday, thredUP, an online consignment and thrift store, released the results of its 2021 Resale Report, conducted in partnership with third-party retail analytics firm GlobalData. After surveying 3,500 U.S. consumers to assess the size of the secondhand market and its environmental and social impact, the ninth annual study found that resale will be one of the pandemic habits that will stick around — with Gen Z at the helm powering its growth.www.refinery29.com