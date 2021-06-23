Three current or former Cowboys show up on a “possible disappointing player for 2021” list

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been a lightning rod for this team over the last few years. Where the offense has been able to grow and become one of the more dangerous units in the league, when healthy, the defense has gone through waves of success and failures far too often. With defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at the helm, and bringing with him a defensive scheme similar to what we saw during this defense's better year under Kris Richard and Rod Marinelli, there is more optimism around this unit. The Cowboys are going to be heading to training camp and Quinn is going to be on the lookout for players he believes will be able to get this defense back on track.