Three current or former Cowboys show up on a “possible disappointing player for 2021” list

By Dave Halprin
Blogging The Boys
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t really mean anything in the overall scheme of things, but the Cowboys are tangentially connected to three players who show up on Bleacher Report’s list of “one possible disappointing player from each team”. They looked at all 32 teams and picked one player who could be disappointing in the 2021 season. Even though the Cowboys are just one team, two players who have recent history with Dallas were the picks for other teams.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Giants#American Football#Bleacher Report#A Hall Of Fame#Panthers#Wr
