Three current or former Cowboys show up on a “possible disappointing player for 2021” list
It doesn’t really mean anything in the overall scheme of things, but the Cowboys are tangentially connected to three players who show up on Bleacher Report’s list of “one possible disappointing player from each team”. They looked at all 32 teams and picked one player who could be disappointing in the 2021 season. Even though the Cowboys are just one team, two players who have recent history with Dallas were the picks for other teams.www.bloggingtheboys.com